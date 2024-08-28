'Sholay' to have special screening in Mumbai





The film's re-release will celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed.





On Wednesday the official Instagram handle of Tiger Baby Films dropped an official announcement for the screening of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay.





"Celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later, One time screening of Sholay in cinemas this Saturday 31st August!Bookings open tomorrow," the post read.





The special screening of Sholay will be held at Regal Cinema, Mumbai, on August 31. Sholay's director Ramesh Sippy and writers Salim-Javed will attend the screening.





Sholay revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra).





The update about the screening comes at a time when cinema buffs are reliving the magic of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's blockbuster work via their docu-series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story.





It features interviews with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more.





Directed by Namrata Rao, the three-part documentary is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby.

The iconic film, written by the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed, will have a special screening in Mumbai.