Separatist Barkati's among 35 J-K nominations rejected





The first phase covering 24 segments -- 16 in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts and eight in Chenab valley area of Jammu region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts -- are going to polls in the first phase on September 18.





The scrutiny of nomination papers for 24 assembly constituencies was held on Wednesday in the office of the respective returning officers across all seven districts, a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer said.





During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 279 candidates, candidature of 244 candidates was found valid according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, while nomination papers of 35 candidates, which were found invalid, were rejected.





The 35 candidates whose nomination was rejected include jailed separatist worker Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati. His daughter Sugra had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Zainapora constituency of Shopian district on Tuesday.





Barkati, who shot to fame during the 2016 summer turmoil which broke out after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, was first arrested eight years ago and booked under the Public Safety Act. He was again arrested last year and is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).





According to the charge sheet filed against him in a court earlier this year, Barkati -- an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing terrorist-secessionist nexus -- hatched a criminal conspiracy with others who include his relatives and family members to facilitate, aid, incite, advice, advocate and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches.





"Through such audio-video inflammatory speeches, he has incited, instigated and provoked youth to join the terrorist ranks," the charge sheet reads.

The nomination papers of 35 candidates including that of jailed separatist Sarjan Barkati were on Wednesday rejected during scrutiny for the first phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 244 contestants in the fray.