Search for missing Indian woman who fell into Malaysia sinkhole enters Day 5
August 28, 2024  23:39
The Indian High Commission in Malaysia on Wednesday said that the authorities are continuing their search to locate an Indian woman who fell into a sinkhole here last Friday. 

Vijaya Lakshmi Gali fell into a sinkhole in the Malaysian capital on August 23. 

The high commission said in a post on X that search and rescue teams are methodically deducing newer probable paths and likely locations of the missing Indian national. 

The mission further said that local authorities, apart from police, fire and rescue department, Indah water consortium, KL Federal Territories agencies supported by Civil Defence Forces and specialised scientific teams with sophisticated equipment were now involved in the search. 

"After flushing through portions of drain system, search is being augmented with specialised techniques including high-pressure water jets to remove obstacles, remote cameras and ground penetrating radars to map inaccessible areas," it wrote. 

The high commission said it is in close contact with the relevant agencies engaged in the search efforts as the search has entered its fifth day. 

The mission said that its officers are also in touch with the family members to extend continued support. -- PTI
