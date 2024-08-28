Port, dock workers' unions defer indefinite strike proposed from today





The decision came after an agreement between representatives of workers' unions and ports management on workers' demands at a marathon meeting in the national capital on Tuesday, they said.





At a national coordination committee meeting in Tuticorn (Tamil Nadu) on August 8, major port workers' unions affiliated to five federations decided to go on an indefinite strike from August 28 to press for immediate wage revision and other benefits, pending for nearly 32 months.





Subsequently, strike notices were served by the unions to administrators of the respective ports on August 12. Following the strike call, the managing director of the Indian Ports' Association invited the federations to attend a meeting of the Bipartite Wage Negotiations Committee on August 27 and 28.





"The chairman BWNC and MD, IPA held discussions with the federation leaders (BWNC members also) and after having elaborate discussions a memorandum of understanding reached between the chairman of BWNC and MD, IPA with six federations of port and dock workers of major ports. Considering the move... the six federations agreed to defer the proposed strike from August 28," a source said. -- PTI

Port and dock workers' unions of major ports have deferred their indefinite strike proposed from Wednesday, official sources said on Tuesday.