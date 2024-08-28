No sexual assault on girls found hanging from tree





CMO Farrukhabad Avanindra Kumar said, "Postmortem of both the girls has been done. There is no evidence of sexual or physical assault.





"Earlier Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi said that both the girls were close friends and prima facie it seemed that they had died by suicide.





Farrukhabad SP Alok Priyadarshi said, "We got the information from Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj that two girls (aged 18 and 15) were found hanging on a tree. Police reached there. It was found that both were close friends. Both were hanged in a single dupatta. Prima facie it seemed that the girls had done it by herself. But, things will become clearer after the postmortem.





He further said that a probe is being conducted to find out the cause of the incident."We have recovered a phone and SIM from the spot. A case has been registered by the family, investigation is on to find out what caused this incident," he further said.





Pappu, the father of one of the deceased girls, spoke to ANI about the incident."We had returned from the temple at night, and then after some time, both the girls told me that they were going to the temple for the program. I work at the farm, so I was tired and I slept that time. When the program finished at 12, I couldn't find the girls, I asked everyone I could and searched all over for them but couldn't find them," said Pappu.





He further explained that he found out about the bodies when someone had gone to the farm in the morning, which is when the girls were reportedly found.

After two teenage girls were found hanging on a tree at Bhagautipur village of Kaimganj, Chief Medical Officer Farrukhabad Avanindra Kumar said that the postmortem of both girls has been conducted and there is no evidence of sexual or physical assault.