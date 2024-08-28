Market cap overhang a challenge for potential listing: PhonePe





He also said the company plans to enter the European market in the next five years.





It may be mentioned here that the National Payments Corporation of India proposed a 30 percent market cap limit for third-party application providers in November 2020.





While the policy had an original deadline of December 31, 2022, it was extended to December 2024.





The NPCI is expected to announce a final decision by the end of 2024.





"As far as going public is concerned, the market cap overhang is definitely a problem for us. I feel nervous going into the market where there's a 30 per cent market cap lurking or looming," PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said on Wednesday at a session during the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai.





"I don't want to go public based on today's numbers and market share until I can actually look you in the eye and say, buy my shares. This company is going to be able to grow from here." -- PTI

Walmart-backed fintech major PhonePe on Wednesday said the market cap overhang is a challenge for the potential listing of the company and can not go to the market based on the current numbers and market share.