Mamata on doc death: Only 1 punishment -- hanging





"We don't support this bandh. BJP never demanded the resignations of the CMs of UP, MP and even Manipur. We saw pictures from yesterday (Nabanna Abhiyan rally), I salute the police for handling the situation well.





"For this, there is only one punishment -- to hang till death."





TMC National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee says, "If a time-bound legislation pertaining to the crimes against women is not passed by the Centre in the next 3-4 months, then Trinamool Congress will hold a big movement in Delhi."

Amid the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by BJP today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "We have dedicated this day to the RG Kar doctor. We want justice but BJP today called for a bandh. They don't want justice, they are only trying to defame Bengal.