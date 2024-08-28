RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Judicial custody of Darshan, other accused extended till Sept 9
August 28, 2024  15:00
A court in Bengaluru on Wednesday extended till September nine the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others, who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. 

 All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the magistrate court through video conferencing from Bengaluru and Tumakuru prisons, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended today. 

 The extension of judicial custody follows a remand application filed by the Police. 

 The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on Tuesday granted permission to shift Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central jail here, to a jail in Ballari. after a photograph of him hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking an uproar. 

 The court has also permitted shifting of other co-accused in the murder case to various prisons in the state. In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media.
