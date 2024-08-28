India may commission 2nd nuclear submarine on Thursday

India may commission 2nd nuclear submarine on ThursdayAugust 28, 2024 00:46
File image
The Indian Navy is likely to commission its second nuclear submarine INS Arighat on Thursday.
The commissioning of the second boat is expected to be done in presence of the top defence, national security and military officials, sources said.
The submarine INS Arighat is the second boat of the Arihant class indigenous nuclear submarines and will be supporting the existing INS Arihant which was inducted in 2009.
The Indian Navy has already developed and tested long-range nuclear missiles from the two boats even as it prepares to induct the third boat shortly with two more set to be ready by the year 2035-36.
The Indian nuclear-powered ballistic submarines have been named the Arihant class which is a Sanskrit word meaning the 'Destroyer of the Enemy'.
The name befits the strategic significance of a nuclear-powered submarine.
Among the many options considered, the name 'Arihant' was selected and approved at all levels because of its subtlety and appropriateness in conveying the resolve.
The Indian government has been planning to build both nuclear and conventional boats for its long-term submarine acquisition and capability development plan.
India is working on having five Arihant class boats along with the six nuclear attack submarines to be built in three blocks. -- ANI
