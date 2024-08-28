RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Enough is enough: Prez Murmu on doc rape-death
August 28, 2024  15:18
In her first comment on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder, President Droupadi Murmu tells PTI she is 'dismayed and horrified'. 

"Enough is enough," the anguished president says on crimes against women. 

"Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on prowl elsewhere. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities. Society needs honest, unbiased self-introspection', ask itself some difficult questions. Very often a deplorable mindset' sees the female as a lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, less intelligent," the president says.
Decide on exclusion of penalty for unnatural sex in BNS: HC to Centre
Decide on exclusion of penalty for unnatural sex in BNS: HC to Centre

The court was hearing a PIL by Gantavya Gulati, a lawyer who was appearing in person, seeking to address the "exigent legal lacuna" resulting from the enactment of the BNS which has also led to the repeal of section 377 of the Indian...

Why Ila Arun Had The Last Laugh
Why Ila Arun Had The Last Laugh

Ila Arun on music, movies and threatre.

Will amend laws to ensure death to rapists: Mamata
Will amend laws to ensure death to rapists: Mamata

Asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment...

Centre suggests night patrol, access control for medics' safety
Centre suggests night patrol, access control for medics' safety

Night patrolling on hospital premises and regulating access for people to key areas are among the measures the Centre has asked states to implement to ensure the safety of medics at workplaces, following Supreme Court orders in the...

Amruta, Madhuri, Ankita Look Stunning In Paithani
Amruta, Madhuri, Ankita Look Stunning In Paithani

Style tips to feel like royalty during the festive season.

