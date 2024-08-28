Enough is enough: Prez Murmu on doc rape-death

Enough is enough: Prez Murmu on doc rape-deathAugust 28, 2024 15:18
In her first comment on Kolkata doctor's rape-murder, President Droupadi Murmu tells PTI she is 'dismayed and horrified'.
"Enough is enough," the anguished president says on crimes against women.
"Even as students, doctors and citizens were protesting in Kolkata, criminals remained on prowl elsewhere. No civilised society can allow daughters and sisters to be subjected to such atrocities. Society needs honest, unbiased self-introspection', ask itself some difficult questions. Very often a deplorable mindset' sees the female as a lesser human being, less powerful, less capable, less intelligent," the president says.
