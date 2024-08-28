Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kupwara

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's KupwaraAugust 28, 2024 23:19
File image
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Tangdhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.
The exchange of firing began at the Khushal Post in the Tangdhar area, near the Line of Control, they said.
There are no reports of any casualties so far, the officials said.
Further details on the incident are awaited, they added. -- PTI
