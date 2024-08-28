RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Drone-like objects spotted at Amritsar airport
August 28, 2024  17:58
Representational image
Representational image
Flight services at the Amristar airport were disrupted for about three hours after the air traffic control (ATC) tower spotted a sudden movement of three objects resembling drones in the airspace, officials said on Wednesday. 

This disrupted the landing and taking off operations of all the scheduled flights during the period, they said. 

Speaking to PTI on Wednesday, Sandeep Aggarwal, officiating director of Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, said the incident happened on Monday at 10.10 pm and movement of the drone-like objects was active almost for three hours. 

He said the flight operations at the airport remained suspended from 10.10 pm to 12.45 am, after which the services were resumed following a clearance from the ATC tower. 

Aggarwal said the airport authorities immediately informed the police after the movement of the drone-like objects was noticed. 

The police, however, are yet to find if they were drones and who was operating them. 

The help of the local Air Force station adjoining the airport was also sought in the matter, Aggarwal said. 

He said the movement of such objects in the air was reported the first time and it was a matter of deep concern for the authorities due to the close proximity of the airport to the Indo-Pak border. 

When contacted, SHO Airport, Harsimar said a complaint to the police had been made by the Airport Authority. 

The SHO said after the matter was reported to police, a comprehensive joint search operation with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was launched whereupon several people from different villages around the airport were questioned but no one had any clue about the objects flying around the airport. 

She said usually when drones move in the air, the lights fitted atop blink, but in this case there was a "single spotlight" as per the airport authority. 

Investigation is on in the matter and it is too early to say whether they were drones or some other object.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What Happened To Umran Malik?
What Happened To Umran Malik?

Umran Malik, once a rising star in Indian cricket, has seen his momentum wane after a meteoric rise.

Day after 'Miya' remark, Assam Oppn files FIR against Himanta Sarma
Day after 'Miya' remark, Assam Oppn files FIR against Himanta Sarma

They accused Sarma of attempting to incite communal tension by targeting a specific community, potentially leading to riot-like situations in the state.

'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'
'Rohit 59%, Kohli 61%, Bumrah 34%'

'I see them as well rested India players. Could have been selected for the Duleep Trophy.'

This Batter's Back After Heart Surgery!
This Batter's Back After Heart Surgery!

Yash Dhull, who captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2022, has made a comeback to cricket two months after undergoing surgery for a hole in his heart.

'In All Oscars We Have Won, India Has Played A Role'
'In All Oscars We Have Won, India Has Played A Role'

'When I started to step into the West in 2006, I believed India was not going to be the back end.' 'I understood that no film-maker wants to believe that they are outsourcing their creativity to a low-end place.' 'The application of...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances