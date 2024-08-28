Delayed order in Delhi dhaba costs man his life





The man, as per reports, was beaten with sticks and a sharp object.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, Harneet Singh Sachdeva, had visited a dhaba early in the morning and placed an order, said deputy commissioner of police (West) Vichitra Veer.





Due to the delay in his order, an altercation ensued between Sachdeva and the eatery staff.





The staff then contacted the dhaba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived at the scene with some other people and a fight broke out between Sachdeva, his friends and the owners, the DCP said.





Sachdeva was later taken to the hospital by his friends, where he was declared dead on arrival, he added.





Ketan (24) and his father Ajay (55) have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the police said. -- PTI

