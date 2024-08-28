Congress legal aid cell chief resigns amid sexual abuse charges in Kerala





According to Congress sources, Chandrasekharan submitted his resignation letter to KPCC president K Sudhakaran.





"In light of recent controversies, adv V S Chandrasekharan has taken moral responsibility and resigned as chairman of the KPCC legal aid cell and president of the Lawyers' Congress state committee," the KPCC stated.





His resignation comes a day after the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan, announced that action would be taken against Chandrasekharan, who faces allegations from an actress.





In a recent Facebook post, the actress had leveled allegations against the Lawyers' Congress leader and made similar allegations of sexual abuse against four Malayalam film actors. -- PTI

