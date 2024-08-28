RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Congress legal aid cell chief resigns amid sexual abuse charges in Kerala
August 28, 2024  23:53
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee legal aid cell chairman and president of the Lawyers' Congress state committee, V S Chandrasekharan, resigned from his posts on Wednesday after being named by an actress in connection with sexual abuse allegations. 

According to Congress sources, Chandrasekharan submitted his resignation letter to KPCC president K Sudhakaran. 

"In light of recent controversies, adv V S Chandrasekharan has taken moral responsibility and resigned as chairman of the KPCC legal aid cell and president of the Lawyers' Congress state committee," the KPCC stated. 

His resignation comes a day after the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan, announced that action would be taken against Chandrasekharan, who faces allegations from an actress. 

In a recent Facebook post, the actress had leveled allegations against the Lawyers' Congress leader and made similar allegations of sexual abuse against four Malayalam film actors. -- PTI
