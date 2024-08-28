RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong leader lodges complaint against Union minister Suresh Gopi over tiff with media
August 28, 2024  20:39
Union minister Suresh Gopi/File image
Union minister Suresh Gopi/File image
Congress leader and former MLA Anil Akkara on Wednesday said he lodged a complaint with the police against Union minister Suresh Gopi over his conduct on Tuesday towards the media in Thrissur.     

Akkara said he emailed a complaint to the Thrissur city police commissioner on Tuesday seeking action against Gopi for violating his oath of office.       

On Tuesday, when Gopi was asked by reporters about the allegations against Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA M Mukesh, he had responded, "You (media) are not only making people fight each other for your own gains, you are also misleading public perception."        

"The complaints are in the form of allegations at the moment. What are you telling people? Are you the court? You are not. The court will decide. Let the court decide," Gopi said.       

Later the same day, when reporters again tried to get his reaction over BJP state chief K Surendran saying the party's stand is to seek Mukesh' resignation, the actor was seen angrily pushing away some of them, as seen on visuals aired by TV channels. -- PTI
