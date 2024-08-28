Chicken Briyani contest being held at Coimbatore hotel; winners to get Rs 1L

Chicken Briyani contest being held at Coimbatore hotel; winners to get Rs 1LAugust 28, 2024 23:00
File image
Hundreds of food lovers from Kerala and Coimbatore thronged the Boche Food Express train hotel on Wednesday to participate in the Chicken Briyani contest.
The management announced that those who eat 6 plates of Briyani in 30 minutes can win Rs 1 lakh.
Boche Food Express train hotel has been recently opened at the Coimbatore Railway station campus.
Several people, including men and women, thronged the Coimbatore railway station and participated in the Briyani contest.
According to the owner of Boche Food Express Hotels, the contest may continue until Thursday morning as the number of participants are increasing.
"We are in Coimbatore railway station. We are organising boche biryani contest. The contest means that whoever can eat 6 plates of Briyani will get 1 lakh rupees, the one who eats four plates will get 50 thousand and those who will eat 3 plates will get 25 thousand. Now 400 people have registered, and people are still coming. We think that the competition will go on until morning," he said. -- ANI
