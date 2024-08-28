RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Champai was under surveillance by his own govt: Sarma
August 28, 2024  13:07
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that Jharkhand minister Champai Soren had been under 'surveillance of his own government' police for last five months.

 Two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Special Branch of Jharkhand Police were nabbed by Soren's people in a Delhi hotel while they were keeping watch on the ex-chief minister, Sarma said. 

 "This is one of rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise it at the highest levels," Sarma said at a press conference here. "As per the two SIs, orders to track Soren came from a 'person in Constitutional position' and the Special Branch chief," Sarma said. 

 He said the two SIs were handed over to Delhi police, who are taking forward the investigation. The Assam CM said it is also suspected now that Soren's phones could be tapped and there might have been a plan to 'honey trap' him as a woman had also been meeting the two SIs. 

 "Soren was put under surveillance even before he was in talks with the BJP," Sarma claimed, referring to the former Jharkhand CM's announcement of joining the saffron party on August 30. PTI
