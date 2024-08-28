Champai Soren quits JMM, to join BJP soon





Soren, who is scheduled to join the BJP soon, said his struggle for the cause of tribals, Dalits and backwards would continue.





"Today I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. My struggle will continue on the issues of tribals, Dalits, backward and common people of Jharkhand will continue," Soren said.





In a letter to party supremo Shibu Soren, the senior tribal leader said he was forced to quit after being "aggrieved by the present style of functioning and policies" of the JMM. -- PTI

