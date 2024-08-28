Champai Soren quits JMM, to join BJP soon

Champai Soren quits JMM, to join BJP soonAugust 28, 2024 21:20
Jharkhand ex-chief minister Champai Soren/File image
Former chief minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha saying he was forced to take such a step as he was aggrieved by the party's present style of functioning and policies.
Soren, who is scheduled to join the BJP soon, said his struggle for the cause of tribals, Dalits and backwards would continue.
"Today I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. My struggle will continue on the issues of tribals, Dalits, backward and common people of Jharkhand will continue," Soren said.
In a letter to party supremo Shibu Soren, the senior tribal leader said he was forced to quit after being "aggrieved by the present style of functioning and policies" of the JMM. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Gujarat rain-related toll rises to 26, more than 17K evacuated
Rain-related incidents claimed nine more lives in Gujarat, taking the death toll to 16 in two days, while another 8,500 people were relocated and rescued from flood-affected areas with rains continuing to lash some parts of the state for...