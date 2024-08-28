Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hits $1 trillion market value

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hits $1 trillion market valueAugust 28, 2024 22:26
Warren Buffett/File image
The market value of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway hit $1 trillion on Wednesday, making it the first US non-tech firm to achieve the feat, reports CNN.
On Tuesday morning, shares of Berkshire Hathaway briefly rose high enough to give the conglomerate holding company a market value of $1 trillion, said the report.
Apart from Berkshire Hathaway, the other firms that have the value of more than $1 trillion are: Apple, Nvidia Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet, Amazon.com and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.
