BJP's Bengal band today: Bus drivers wear helmets
August 28, 2024  09:00
image
BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' begins today. Drivers of North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) buses are seen wearing helmets in Cooch Behar.

A bus driver says, "We are wearing helmets because of the bandh called by the BJP today. The department has given us the helmets to wear for safety." 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has called for a '12-hour Bengal Bandh' today against the police crackdown on the peaceful protests during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' -- march to state secretariat on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul lashed out at the Bengal government as she took part in the 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' called by her party on Wednesday. 

 Speaking to ANI, she said that the police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government have become spineless. Paul also mentioned that the police have invalidated the orders of the Supreme Court.
