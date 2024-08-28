BJP WB leader says bombs thrown, his car fired on





He also alleged that bombs were thrown on his car and then 6-7 rounds of firing were done.





"Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence. We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. 7 to 8 bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then 6-7 round firing was done. This is a joint conspiracy of TMC and the Police. They planned my murder. The police supported and gave information. My security was withdrawn and then this incident happened," he said.





The BJP leader also mentioned that his driver had been shot at.





"There are two people who are severely injured among the other seven," he added.





Speaking on the incident, former BJP MP, Arjun Singh said that there was a plan to kill Priyangu Pandey.





"When the leaders of our party were coming, the road was blocked using a jetting machine and a bomb was thrown. Seven rounds of firing took place and all this was done in the presence of the ACP. There was a plan to kill Priyangu Pandey. Today the situation is such that those who threw the bomb play gambling outside the ACP office," he said.





The West Bengal police also detained protesting BJP party workers at Kolkata's Bata Chowk.





Earlier today, the Trinamool Congress party workers staged a protest against BJP's 12-hour 'Bengal Bandh' call against police crackdown on peaceful protest during 'Nabanna Abhijan' march. -- ANI

