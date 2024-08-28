RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP Bengal bandh: Deserted roads, trains blocked
August 28, 2024  09:49
Daily life was somewhat affected in parts of West Bengal on Wednesday due to a 12-hour shutdown called by the BJP in protest against the police action against demonstrators during a march to the state secretariat. 

In Kolkata, the usual busy roads on a weekday morning was missing with fewer buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying. Private vehicles were also significantly less in numbers, even as markets and shops remained open as usual. Schools and colleges remained open, while in most private offices, attendance was less with employees being asked to work from home. 

In Bhabanipur, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal urged people with folded hands not to take out their vehicles. BJP workers demonstrated at the Bongaon station in North 24 Parganas, Gocharan station in South 24 Parganas, and the Murshidabad station in support of the bandh. 

Tension was palpable at the Barrackpore station in North 24 Parganas as BJP supporters and TMC workers came face to face. 

 BJP workers blocked the way of a local train in Hooghly station. At Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, BJP activists picketed on the road, disrupting traffic. In Malda, activists of the TMC and BJP engaged in a brawl over the blocking of a road. 

Police swung into action to disperse the warring groups. BJP activists demonstrated at the Bankura town bus stand. In Alipurduar, BJP activists engaged in a scuffle with the police as they tried to block an arterial road, shouting slogans such as 'dafa ek dabi ek, mukhyomantrir padatyag' (single demand, the chief minister must resign). 

 The 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, was called by the BJP in protest against police action on the participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital. The march to the secretariat was organised by a newly formed students' group, Chhatra Samaj. PTI
