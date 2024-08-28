Bangla bandh: BJP leaders clash with police





Several BJP leaders, including former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and MLA Agnimitra Paul, were detained for blocking roads and railway tracks since the early morning.





The 'Bangla Bandh', which began at 6 am, was called by the BJP in protest against Tuesday's police action on participants of 'Nabanna Abhijan' or march to the secretariat, organised by the newly formed students' group Chatra Samaj over the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital.





The shutdown partially affected daily life in the state with many people choosing to remain indoors apprehending trouble on the roads. In state capital Kolkata, the usual weekday flurry was missing with a lesser number of buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis plying.





Private vehicles were also significantly less, even as markets and shops remained open. Schools and colleges were open, though the number of students was lesser. In many private offices, attendance was low with employees asked to work from home.





However, attendance was as usual in government offices. Several BJP leaders were detained across the state for attempting to enforce the shutdown.





Ganguly and Paul were detained from south Kolkata's Gariahat area when they were urging traders to down their shutters and requesting people to support the bandh.





Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor Sajal Ghosh was detained from his residence in Sealdah shortly after BJP workers scuffled with TMC supporters while trying to enforce the bandh in the nearby Koley Market. His wife Tania Ghosh then took out a rally, alleging that police held him without any warrant. Later, Deputy Commissioner (Central) Indira Mukherjee said Ghosh was arrested for making provocative comments. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, a Union minister, led a procession at Baguihati in the northern fringes of the city but had an altercation with the police who tried to stop him.





Former MP Debasree Choudhury and hundreds of party workers accompanied him. BJP workers also demonstrated in Shyambazar and Wipro More in the IT hub of Sector 5, but police were swift in removing them to clear the roads for traffic.





An official of the Eastern Railway said bandh supporters blocked tracks at 49 places under its jurisdiction in the state. While the blockades were lifted at most places, it was continuing in nine stations, mostly in the Sealdah South section, he said. -- PTI

BJP workers clashed with the police at several places across West Bengal on Wednesday as they tried to enforce a 12-hour shutdown in the state.