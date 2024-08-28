Azad withdraws from J-K polls campaign after chest pain





In a statement issued to media houses in Srinagar, Azad said that on the night of August 25, he suffered acute chest pain in Srinagar.





"Following morning, i took the earliest available flight to Delhi and was admitted to AIIMS hospital, where i stayed for two days," the statement added.





While doctors assured him that there was no immediate danger, Azad said that he is dealing with other health concerns that require both medication and rest.





"These unforeseen circumstances have forced me to step back from the campaign trail," he added.





He urged his colleagues, who have filed their nomination forms, to assess whether they can continue without his presence. "If they feel my absence would impact their chances, they have freedom to withdraw their candidacy," Azad added.





Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a prominent national leader, has played significant role in the J&K's politics for decades.

