Ahead of polls. terrorist hideout busted in J-K
August 28, 2024  19:50
Ahead of the assembly polls, security forces on Wednesday unearthed a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered six hand grenades, officials said. 

The hideout was busted by a joint search party of police and Rashtriya Rifles in Dachin top area of Sindhra in Lower Krishna Ghati sector, they said. 

The officials said the search operation was launched in the area around 3 pm on specific information and was continuing when last reports were received. -- PTI
