Ahead of polls. terrorist hideout busted in J-K





The hideout was busted by a joint search party of police and Rashtriya Rifles in Dachin top area of Sindhra in Lower Krishna Ghati sector, they said.





The officials said the search operation was launched in the area around 3 pm on specific information and was continuing when last reports were received. -- PTI

