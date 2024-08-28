RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


238 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations
August 28, 2024  10:02
The number of injured people during the Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami has risen to 238, according to the latest reports by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other private hospitals on Wednesday.

Earlier, the number of injured Govinda's was at 206.Reportedly, the Govindas are under treatment at the respective OPDs of various private hospitals.

As per the report, 157 people have been discharged from various hospitals.

Last year, during the Dahi Handi celebrations, as many as 195 Govindas were injured in different incidents. The BMC reported that out of the 195 Govindas, 18 were admitted to hospital while the remaining 177 were discharged.

One of the major cultural activities, Dahi Handi is celebrated by filling an earthen pot with curd, butter, and other milk products. Subsequently, a group forms a human pyramid to reach the matka and break it.

The tradition symbolises Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, as well as his love for butter and curd. Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.
