RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why did Modi call Putin after visiting Ukraine?
August 27, 2024  15:26
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he shared his "insights" from his recent visit to Ukraine and reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine. Modi in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. 

 He said, "Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India's firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict." 

 Modi had on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'There Has to Be Exemplary Punishments'
'There Has to Be Exemplary Punishments'

'These allegations need to be treated with utmost seriousness.'

Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli
Anderson hails 'ridiculous' Kohli

Virat is considered as one of the greatest white-ball batters of all time.

Flipkart-backed super.money aims to be among top five on UPI leaderboard
Flipkart-backed super.money aims to be among top five on UPI leaderboard

Flipkart-backed fintech firm super.money is aiming to be among the top five players on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leaderboard by the end of this year, a senior company executive has said. The company, which rolled out its beta...

'I'm Forever In Awe Of Karan Johar'
'I'm Forever In Awe Of Karan Johar'

'There's really the kindest soul hidden inside this genius businessman.'

RBI set to launch UPI-like unified lending platform
RBI set to launch UPI-like unified lending platform

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) nationwide in due course, aiming to transform India's lending sector, similar to how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) revolutionised the payments...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances