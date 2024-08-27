UP to give scholarship to all students of Sanskrit schools





In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was also decided to hike the scholarship amount for those in classes 9 to 12 in these schools.





The new scholarship amount ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 200 per month.





After the meeting, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said, "Since most of the children receiving Sanskrit education are from poor sections, a provision has been made now to provide scholarships to students of Prathama that is classes 6, 7 and 8 under Sanskrit education."





The minister said that now, Rs 50 per month will be given to the children of class 6 and 7, and Rs 75 to the children of class 8.





Earlier, students of Purva Madhyama -- classes 9 and 10 -- were given a monthly scholarship of Rs 50 and children of Uttar Madhyama -- classes 11 and 12 -- were getting Rs 80 a month. -- PTI

