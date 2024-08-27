RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP to give scholarship to all students of Sanskrit schools
August 27, 2024  22:54
File image
File image
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give scholarships to all students studying in over 500 Sanskrit schools in the state, doing away with the condition that their family income should be less than Rs 50,000 annually. 

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was also decided to hike the scholarship amount for those in classes 9 to 12 in these schools. 

The new scholarship amount ranges between Rs 50 and Rs 200 per month. 

After the meeting, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said, "Since most of the children receiving Sanskrit education are from poor sections, a provision has been made now to provide scholarships to students of Prathama that is classes 6, 7 and 8 under Sanskrit education." 

The minister said that now, Rs 50 per month will be given to the children of class 6 and 7, and Rs 75 to the children of class 8. 

Earlier, students of Purva Madhyama -- classes 9 and 10 -- were given a monthly scholarship of Rs 50 and children of Uttar Madhyama -- classes 11 and 12 -- were getting Rs 80 a month. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test format is 'bedrock of cricket': Jay Shah
Test format is 'bedrock of cricket': Jay Shah

Newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday said he will look to ensure that Test cricket forms the "bedrock" of the game in his tenure during which he will also try to "dismantle barriers that have hindered cricket's progress".

Maharashtra govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue
Maharashtra govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue

It is a question now whether the makers of the statue had comprehended all these factors before making it, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"World cricket will grow tremendously under your leadership": Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI president Roger Binny and all-rounder Hardik Pandya led the long list of joyous members of the cricketing fraternity in lauding Jay Shah, who was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman.

Educate boys on gender equality: HC on Badlapur abuse
Educate boys on gender equality: HC on Badlapur abuse

The court suggested setting up a committee to study the issue and recommend rules and guidelines to be followed in schools to avoid such incidents.

Paralympics opening to feature 100+ Indian athletes
Paralympics opening to feature 100+ Indian athletes

More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will take part in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony, which will be held outside a stadium for the first time in the Games' history, here on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances