TN CM Stalin to meet investors, address Tamil diaspora during 17-day US trip





The official visit from August 27 to September 14 is aimed at spurring industrial growth in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of generations to come, the chief minister, who is also the president of the DMK, said in an letter to party workers on Tuesday.





Stalin will embark on the overseas trip on Tuesday night and this will be his third foreign visit since he assumed office as chief minister for the first time in May 2021.





He had earlier visited UAE, Spain, Singapore and other countries and inked pacts with investors.





"This trip to the US by one among you is another step in the direction towards achieving a trillion dollar economy by 2030," he said in the letter.





"I will be speaking at an investors' meeting in San Francisco on August 29, and on August 31 I will address the Tamil diaspora. On September 2, I will leave for Chicago, and in the following 10 days I will be interacting with leaders of industries and promoters and urge them to invest for their ventures in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said. -- PTI

