Stuck in traffic, HC judge summons DGP





Justice Dwivedi slammed the administration for failing to manage traffic in the capital and informed the officers present in court that while coming from his residence on August 23, he was stranded in front of the chief minister's residence for a very long time.





A protest rally was held by the youth wing of Opposition BJP on August 23.





"It seems to be a serious breach in the security of a judge. Security cover is only meant for politicians and leaders," Justice Dwivedi said.





DGP Gupta who appeared before the bench tendered his apology and assured the court that the administration would ensure smooth traffic movement in the state capital.





Justice Dwivedi said that if a high court judge had to face so much difficulty in reaching his workplace, one can imagine the plight of the citizens. -- PTI

Peeved at poor traffic management in Ranchi, Jharkhand high court Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi on Tuesday summoned the director general of police Anurag Gupta and other senior officers to appear in person in the court on Tuesday.