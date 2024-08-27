RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Stampede like situation at Patna temple during Janmashtami celebration
August 27, 2024  01:11
File image
File image
Heavy rush of devotees at the ISKCON temple in Patna on the occasion of the Janmashtami festival created a stampede-like situation on Monday evening, a police officer said. 

A few devotees might have suffered minor injuries, while the police brought the situation under control quickly, Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra told reporters. 

A huge number of devotees thronged the ISKCON temple on the occasion of Janmashtami festival in the evening. 

An adequate number of security personnel had already been deployed there. 

"We engaged more personnel when the situation turned chaotic as the devotees tried to outpace one another. It was a tough time for the security personnel. The situation was, however, immediately brought under control. It was not a full-blown stampede," Mishra said. Video clips that went viral on social media showed security personnel trying to control the onrushing devotees at the temple. 

A few of them fell on the ground and they were helped by the security personnel. 

The situation is completely under control. Our top priority is to manage the rush of devotees first. 

Women security personnel have also been deployed in large numbers, said the SSP. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6
WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6

Defending champions Australia are clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A. Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.

US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton
US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton

Images from the US Open men's singles first round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday.

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma
Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma

He posted a picture of Soren meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Dates changed but everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch oboarding delays
Dates changed but everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch oboarding delays

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has indicated that offers given to freshers will be honoured by the company and followed with joining, although there has been some change in dates. The comments of Infosys top honcho assumes significance amid...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances