Seven killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat





More than 6,000 persons have been relocated to safer places as water levels in dams and rivers rose amid incessant rainfall, they said.





According to officials, seven persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Monday. Four persons were killed in wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda and Vadodara districts, while one person died after a tree fell on him and two others drowned in Anand district.





The administrations of Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Botad and Aravali districts shifted hundreds of people to safer locations as a precautionary measure amid flooding in low-lying areas as water levels rose in rivers and dams.





In Panchmahal, the district administration shifted around 2,000 people, while 1,000 were relocated in Vadodara, 1,200 in Navsari, and 800 in Valsad, among other areas, officials said.

