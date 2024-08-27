RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Seven killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat
August 27, 2024  15:47
Waterlogging in Nadiad
Waterlogging in Nadiad
At least seven persons have died in rain-related incidents in different parts of Gujarat, and heavy showers continued to pound the state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, throwing normal life out of gear and flooding low-lying areas, officials said. 

 More than 6,000 persons have been relocated to safer places as water levels in dams and rivers rose amid incessant rainfall, they said. 

 According to officials, seven persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents on Monday. Four persons were killed in wall collapse incidents in Gandhinagar, Kheda and Vadodara districts, while one person died after a tree fell on him and two others drowned in Anand district. 

 The administrations of Panchmahal, Navsari, Valsad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Kheda, Gandhinagar, Botad and Aravali districts shifted hundreds of people to safer locations as a precautionary measure amid flooding in low-lying areas as water levels rose in rivers and dams.

 In Panchmahal, the district administration shifted around 2,000 people, while 1,000 were relocated in Vadodara, 1,200 in Navsari, and 800 in Valsad, among other areas, officials said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Several ex-members of banned Jamaat join fray in J-K
Several ex-members of banned Jamaat join fray in J-K

While Jamaat cannot take part in the elections due to the ban imposed on it by the Union home ministry, it had shown interest in participating in the polls during the Lok Sabha elections if the ban were removed.

Harmanpreet hopeful of breaking final jinx at T20 WC
Harmanpreet hopeful of breaking final jinx at T20 WC

India to face West Indies, South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches

Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade
Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Titan, NTPC and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Olympic medallist Aman 'will work to bring gold at LA Games'
Olympic medallist Aman 'will work to bring gold at LA Games'

On his return to Delhi, he told ANI will be having a roadshow from a place that has given India plenty of great wrestlers, including Olympic medalilsts Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya and now Aman.

Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood
Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances