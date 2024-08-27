RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan to head India's counter-terrorism force NSG
August 27, 2024  23:43
Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan was on Tuesday appointed as the director general of the National Security Guard, the country's counter-terrorism force, according to a personnel ministry order. 

Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Bihar cadre. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Srinivasan as director general, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027, -- the date of his superannuation, the order said. 

He is currently serving as the director of Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir. Popularly known as the "black cats", the federal contingency force NSG was raised in 1984. 

The post of NSG DG was lying vacant after incumbent Nalin Prabhat was named as the new chief of the Jammu and Kashmir police. -- PTI 
