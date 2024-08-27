RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Scrap old cars, get 3% discount: Auto majors
August 27, 2024  20:31
File image
File image
Ahead of the festive season, several passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts of 1.5-3 percent on new vehicle purchase against scrapped old vehicles after a meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, an official statement said on Tuesday. 

The statement further said Mercedes Benz India has offered a flat discount of Rs 25,000, which will be over and above all existing discounts. 

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a meeting with the SIAM delegation at Bharat Mandapam, where he addressed pressing issues in the automobile industry. 

"During this interaction, responding positively to the advice of the minister RT&H and recognising the importance of Fleet Modernisation and Circular Economy, multiple Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers and multiple passenger vehicle manufacturers have agreed to offer discounts for a limited period against a certificate of deposit (Scrappage Certificate)," the statement said. 

It said commercial vehicle manufacturers are willing to offer discounts for a limited period of two years and passenger vehicle manufacturers are willing to offer discounts for a limited period of one year. 

The statement noted that these discounts will further incentivise the scrapping of vehicles, thereby ensuring the plying of safer, cleaner and more efficient vehicles on roads. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Court nod for actor Darshan's Ballari jail shift
Court nod for actor Darshan's Ballari jail shift

A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row.

Durand Cup: Bagan execute epic comeback over Bengaluru
Durand Cup: Bagan execute epic comeback over Bengaluru

Vishal Kaith's twin saves in the tiebreaker helped defending champions Mohun Bagan make a splendid comeback from two goals down to edge star-studded Bengaluru FC 4-3 (2-2 after full-time) to reach the Durand Cup final for a record 30th...

Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman
Jay Shah elected unopposed as next ICC chairman

Jay Shah will take over as the next chairman of the ICC in December after he emerged as the sole nominee for the high-profile job

US court pauses Biden's plan to legalise spouses status
US court pauses Biden's plan to legalise spouses status

In June, President Joe Biden issued a massive immigration relief to non-citizens offering a path to citizenship to the non-citizen spouses and children of American nationals.

BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case
BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail Delhi liquor policy case

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances