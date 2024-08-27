Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 83.92 against US dollar





However, positive domestic markets and a soft US dollar cushioned the downside, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.91 and touched an intra-day low of 83.95 against the US dollar.





The domestic currency finally settled at 83.92 (provisional), 5 paise lower from its previous close.





On Monday, the Indian rupee settled for the day 3 paise higher at 83.87 against the American currency. -- PTI

