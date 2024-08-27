RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 83.92 against US dollar
August 27, 2024  20:41
The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 83.92 (provisional) against the American currency on Tuesday, on overnight jump in crude oil prices and a surge in commodity prices. 

However, positive domestic markets and a soft US dollar cushioned the downside, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.91 and touched an intra-day low of 83.95 against the US dollar. 

The domestic currency finally settled at 83.92 (provisional), 5 paise lower from its previous close. 

On Monday, the Indian rupee settled for the day 3 paise higher at 83.87 against the American currency. -- PTI
