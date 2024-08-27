River overflows, severe flooding in Vadodara





According to the India Meteorological Department Vadodara received 26 cm of rainfall on Monday. Residential areas in Vadodara experienced waterlogging as the Vishwamitri River overflowed. People were seen wading through knee-deep water.





Waterlogging also caused traffic snarls in several parts of the city. Due to the heavy rainfall, water from Ajwa Reservoir and Pratappura Reservoir was released into Vishwamitri River, leading to waterlogging on Tuesday.





A resident said that severe waterlogging had been experienced since Monday evening. He said, "Water has entered houses since Monday evening in low-lying areas. People are shifting to other safe locations. There is a shortage of food. People are facing a lot of difficulty." people said that they had never seen this flood-like situation in the past. In the Malpur area in Gujarat, incessant rainfall has been witnessed for the last three days. Locals said that it had become difficult to walk on the streets.





The Kashi Vishwanath Mahadev Temple complex in Vadodara was submerged due to heavy rainfall and the temple premises were shut on Tuesday. people said that they had never seen so much rain in the last 30 years.





In Gandhinagar number plates of vehicles were seen scattered at Mahatma Mandir Underbridge, Sector-13 after the water receded from the spot. The area faced severe waterlogging due to incessant heavy rainfall.

A flood-like situation existed in Vadodara with several parts of the city witnessing severe waterlogging on Tuesday due to incessant rainfall on Monday.