RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak national crosses border to evade girlfriend's family
August 27, 2024  22:06
Representational image
Representational image
A 20-year-old Pakistani national who crossed the border and was caught by the BSF in Rajasthan's Barmer has told the police that he had crossed the border to evade the family members of his girlfriend. 

The man, who identified himself as Jagsi Koli, was caught by the BSF on August 25 in Barmer and was handed over to the local police for interrogation on Monday. 

SP Barmer Narendra Singh Meena said that during preliminary interrogation, the Pakistani national claimed that he was trying to escape the family members of his girlfriend and crossed the border. 

"The man said that he had gone to meet his girlfriend in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan but her family members spotted him so he escaped from there with a scarf of the girl. He said that he also attempted suicide by hanging himself with the scarf but could not succeed and crossed the border," the SP said. 

He said the accused was being interrogated, adding that a joint interrogation by intelligence agencies will continue.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test format is 'bedrock of cricket': Jay Shah
Test format is 'bedrock of cricket': Jay Shah

Newly-elected ICC Chairman Jay Shah on Tuesday said he will look to ensure that Test cricket forms the "bedrock" of the game in his tenure during which he will also try to "dismantle barriers that have hindered cricket's progress".

Maharashtra govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue
Maharashtra govt promises bigger, better Shivaji statue

It is a question now whether the makers of the statue had comprehended all these factors before making it, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

"World cricket will grow tremendously under your leadership": Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, BCCI president Roger Binny and all-rounder Hardik Pandya led the long list of joyous members of the cricketing fraternity in lauding Jay Shah, who was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the ICC Chairman.

Educate boys on gender equality: HC on Badlapur abuse
Educate boys on gender equality: HC on Badlapur abuse

The court suggested setting up a committee to study the issue and recommend rules and guidelines to be followed in schools to avoid such incidents.

Paralympics opening to feature 100+ Indian athletes
Paralympics opening to feature 100+ Indian athletes

More than 100 members of the Indian contingent, including 52 athletes from various sports, will take part in the Paris Paralympics opening ceremony, which will be held outside a stadium for the first time in the Games' history, here on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances