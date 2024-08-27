No Dahi Handi in Badlapur due to girls' assault: MNS





Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MLA Raju Patil said his party has also cancelled its event in nearby Ulhasnagar, while the one at Dombivali has also been called off.





The decision was taken keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, Patil added.





Two schoolgirls were sexually assaulted allegedly by an attendant, leading to a massive protest in Badlapur in Thane district on August 20, affecting suburban services for more than 10 hours.





Since then, allegations have surfaced against the police for the casual manner in which the case was treated, including making the parents of the victim wait for hours before registering a case. -- PTI

