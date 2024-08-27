RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Namibian male cheetah dies in MP's Kuno
August 27, 2024  19:25
Namibian cheetah Pavan/File image/ANI Photo
Namibian cheetah, Pawan, died in the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. 

The latest cheetah fatality at KNP was reported weeks after a five-month-old cub of African cheetah, Gamini, died on August 5. 

The male cheetah, Pawan, was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst bushes without any movement at around 10.30 am on Tuesday, as per a statement issued by the office of the additional principal chief conservation of forest and director of Lion Project, Uttam Sharma. 

Veterinarians were informed and a closer inspection disclosed that the front half of the cheetah's carcass, including the head, was inside the water. 

No external injuries were seen anywhere on the body, as per the statement. 

The preliminary cause of death seems to be drowning. 

Further details will be provided after the postmortem report is received, it said. 

With the death of Pawan, KNP is left with 24 cheetahs, including 12 adults and as many cubs. -- PTI
