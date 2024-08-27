Mumbai: Over 100 local trains to be cancelled daily in mega block





In a release issued on Monday, Western Railway said five 10-hour long mega blocks will be undertaken on weekends between August 27 to October 6, so as to cause minimal inconvenience to passengers.





"The work is scheduled to be completed within 35 days but no work will be undertaken from September 11 to 17 due to Ganpati festival," WR general manager Ashok Kumar Misra said.





"As there is no space to lay the 6th line on the east side of Malad station, a new line will be laid on the west side and all the existing 5 lines will be shifted to the west side through cut and connection," he said.





Due to this work, a few long distance trains will be regulated by 15 to 20 minutes, while suburban services will also be affected as 100-140 services will be cancelled on an average and around 40 services will be short-terminated on weekends, the release said. -- PTI

