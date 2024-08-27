RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
More than 11000 cops deployed for Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai
August 27, 2024  00:34
File image
File image
More than 11,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said.   

One of the city's most patronised festivals, thousands of people are expected to throng the sites of more than 1,900 Dahi Handi events, including 500 major ones, he said. 

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he informed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6
WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6

Defending champions Australia are clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A. Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.

US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton
US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton

Images from the US Open men's singles first round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday.

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma
Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma

He posted a picture of Soren meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Dates changed but everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch oboarding delays
Dates changed but everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch oboarding delays

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has indicated that offers given to freshers will be honoured by the company and followed with joining, although there has been some change in dates. The comments of Infosys top honcho assumes significance amid...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances