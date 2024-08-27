More than 11000 cops deployed for Dahi Handi festivities in Mumbai





One of the city's most patronised festivals, thousands of people are expected to throng the sites of more than 1,900 Dahi Handi events, including 500 major ones, he said.





"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he informed. -- PTI

