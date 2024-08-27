Mohanlal quits as films chief after sex allegations

Mohanlal quits as films chief after sex allegationsAugust 27, 2024 15:58
In the wake of various sexual allegations cropping up against many of its members, all office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) including its president and top actor Mohanlal, resigned from their positions on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations.
The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.
The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.