RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mohanlal quits as films chief after sex allegations
August 27, 2024  15:58
image
In the wake of various sexual allegations cropping up against many of its members, all office-bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) including its president and top actor Mohanlal, resigned from their positions on Tuesday. 

 In a statement, the Association said the current administrative panel resigned as such, taking moral responsibility for the allegations. 

 The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said. 

 The Association also thanked everyone for criticising and correcting them, the statement added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Several ex-members of banned Jamaat join fray in J-K
Several ex-members of banned Jamaat join fray in J-K

While Jamaat cannot take part in the elections due to the ban imposed on it by the Union home ministry, it had shown interest in participating in the polls during the Lok Sabha elections if the ban were removed.

Harmanpreet hopeful of breaking final jinx at T20 WC
Harmanpreet hopeful of breaking final jinx at T20 WC

India to face West Indies, South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches

Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade
Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Titan, NTPC and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Olympic medallist Aman 'will work to bring gold at LA Games'
Olympic medallist Aman 'will work to bring gold at LA Games'

On his return to Delhi, he told ANI will be having a roadshow from a place that has given India plenty of great wrestlers, including Olympic medalilsts Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya and now Aman.

Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood
Mohanlal quits as AMMA chief amid #MeToo storm in Mollywood

The new administrative panel would be elected within two months after convening a general body meeting, it said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances