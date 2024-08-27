Judge pauses Biden's plan to legalise spouses status





In June, President Joe Biden issued a massive immigration relief to non-citizens offering a path to citizenship to the non-citizen spouses and children of American nationals.





Biden had directed the Department of Homeland Security to take action to ensure that US citizens with non-citizen spouses and children can keep their families together.





This new process will help certain non-citizen spouses and children apply for lawful permanent residence -- a status that they are already eligible for - without leaving the country, the White House said.





On Monday, US district judge J Campbell Barker issued the two-week-long administrative stay on the same day the Department of Homeland Security began accepting applications for the so-called Parole in Place programme, which would grant work authorisation, permanent residency and eventually citizenship to spouses and stepchildren of US citizens who have been in the country for at least 10 years. -- PTI

A Texas court has put a temporary pause on President Biden's ambitious plan to fast-track permanent residency for illegal migrants married to American citizens, a move that could hamper the hopes of approximately half a million such spouses, including several thousands Indian-Americans.