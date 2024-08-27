RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J-K polls: Congress announces first list of 9 candidates
August 27, 2024  01:14
File image
File image
The Congress on Monday issued its first list of nine candidates for the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding party general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir from Dooru and former state unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani from Banihal. 

The announcement came after the Congress clinched a seat-sharing deal with ally National Conference. 

The NC and the Congress agreed to contest 51 and 32 seats respectively for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. 

One seat each has been allotted to the CPI-M and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, the allies announced at a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar after day-long negotiations. 

They also said there will be a "friendly contest" on five seats of the Union territory. 

Hours after the announcement, the Congress put out a list of nine candidates for the polls, fielding Mir from Dooru and Wani from Banihal. 

The party also fielded Surinder Singh Channi from the Tral seat, Amanullah Mantoo from Devsar, Peerzada Mohammad Syed from Anantnag, Shaikh Zafarullah from Inderwal, Nadeem Sharief from Bhadarwah, Sheikh Riyaz from Doda and Pradeep Kumar Bhagat from Doda West. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6
WT20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan on October 6

Defending champions Australia are clubbed alongside India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A. Group B comprises South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh and Scotland.

US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton
US Open PIX: Former champ Thiem whipped by Shelton

Images from the US Open men's singles first round matches, at Flushing Meadows, New York, on Monday.

35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha
35-ft Shivaji Maharaj statue, unveiled by Modi, collapses in Maha

Modi unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day. He also participated in the celebrations at the fort.

Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma
Champai Soren to join BJP on Aug 30: Himanta Sarma

He posted a picture of Soren meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Dates changed but everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch oboarding delays
Dates changed but everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch oboarding delays

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh has indicated that offers given to freshers will be honoured by the company and followed with joining, although there has been some change in dates. The comments of Infosys top honcho assumes significance amid...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances