Janmashtami rakes in Rs 25,000 cr business!
August 27, 2024  08:59
Janmashtami festivities across the country led to a business surge, with transactions exceeding Rs 25,000 crore, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).These figure highlight the robust consumer spending during the festival driven by the vibrant celebrations of Janmashtami, marking one of the most commercially active periods of the year.

CAIT's National General Secretary and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, stated that during this significant festival, large-scale sales were observed, particularly in flowers, fruits, sweets, deity costumes, decorative items, fasting sweets, milk, curd, butter, and dry fruits.

Khandelwal said that festivals like Janmashtami are an important part of the Sanatan economy, which strengthens the nation's economy.

CAIT's National President, BC Bhartia said that Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, especially in North and West India, where the festival was celebrated with much joy.Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated on August 26 this year across the country. Devotees traditionally fast and decorate temples and homes with flowers, diyas, and lights.

Temples were decorated attractively, and there were large crowds of people visiting them.
