Indian Immunologicals, Griffith University develop intranasal Covid vaccine





The company said it has come up with a live-attenuated needle-free intra-nasal booster vaccine developed against SARS-CoV-2 using codon deoptimisation technology in collaboration with Griffith University, Australia.





"This accomplishment signifies a major step forward in our battle against COVID-19. The development of this vaccine not only highlights our dedication to innovation in public health but also demonstrates the company's capability in adopting novel technology," Indian Immunologicals Ltd MD K Anand Kumar said in a statement.





By facilitating non-invasive immunisation, IIL aims to enhance vaccination rates, ultimately safeguarding more individuals and communities, he added.





As per the Hyderabad-based firm, COVID-19 is still a cause of around 1,700 deaths a week around the world. -- PTI

Indian Immunologicals Ltd on Tuesday said it has jointly developed an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.