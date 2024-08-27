RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In Didi's Bengal helping rapists is valued: Nadda
August 27, 2024  16:39
Police used water cannons against protestors in Kolkata today
BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday slammed the police's alleged highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protestors who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, saying "in Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued". 

Nadda's swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

 "The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety," Nadda said on X. PTI
