Goods train collides with locomotive at NTPC plant in Rae Bareli; none hurt
August 27, 2024  19:43
File image
A goods train belonging to the National Thermal Power Corporation hit a stationary locomotive on the NTPC premises at Unchahar in Rae Bareli, officials said on Tuesday. 

Nobody was hurt in the collision on Monday night, an NTPC spokesperson said. 

She also said the train and the the locomotive belonged to the NTPC, which also maintains the track where the incident took place. 

"There has been no loss of life, and repair work on the railway track is currently underway," said Komal Sharma, public relations officer of the NTPC. 

According to officials, the collision occurred while the goods train, which had been unloading coal, was returning and hit a stationary locomotive inside the plant. 

A coal rake arrived at the coal plant within the NTPC facility on Monday. 

After unloading late at night, the goods train was set to depart when it collided with the locomotive a short distance from the plant. 

The impact caused the locomotive to derail, they said. 

Upon learning of the incident, NTPC officials and CISF personnel rushed to the scene and efforts to repair the track and re-align the locomotive commenced promptly on Tuesday, they added. -- PTI
