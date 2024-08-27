RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ganga crosses danger mark in Patna, schools shut
August 27, 2024  23:44
File image
File image
The Patna district administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of 76 government schools in rural areas till August 31, as the water level of the Ganga crossed the danger mark in the state capital. 

The decision has been taken for the safety of students and teachers, it said. 

According to a circular issued by the Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh: "Total 76 government schools in eight blocks of Patna district will remain closed till August 31 in view of the rising trend of water level in the Ganga river...' 

The Bihar government had recently authorised DMs to take a call on the closing of schools if a flood-like situation arose in their respective areas of jurisdiction. 

The order also comes close on the heels of a government school teacher falling into the Ganga near Patna and getting swept away by strong currents. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Padikkal eyes Duleep Trophy stint to secure India spot
Padikkal eyes Duleep Trophy stint to secure India spot

Padikkal, who made his Test debut against England earlier this year, will turn up for Team D in the Duleep Trophy, starting from September 5.

World U20: India qualify for 4x400m mixed relay final
World U20: India qualify for 4x400m mixed relay final

The Indians clocked their season best performance of 3:22.54s to finish second in heat one and overall third.

Heavy rains continue to lash Guj, 7 killed; 15K relocated
Heavy rains continue to lash Guj, 7 killed; 15K relocated

While rain intensity reduced on Tuesday compared to a day ago, affecting mainly districts in the Saurashtra region, administration carried out rescue and relief operations on a large scale, shifting thousands of people to shelters.

DK's explosive batting to light up Legends League Cricket
DK's explosive batting to light up Legends League Cricket

Known for his explosive batting in the middle order, his quick glove work behind the stumps, and most recently his exceptional work as a commentator, DK's transition into the LLC marks a new chapter in his career

Despite deaths, India to get more cheetahs from Africa
Despite deaths, India to get more cheetahs from Africa

The 'Action Plan for Reintroduction of Cheetah in India' talks about bringing around 12-14 cheetahs each year from South Africa, Namibia, and other African countries for five years to establish a founder stock.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances