Doc murder: Protestors lathi-charged, teargassed
August 27, 2024  13:09
image
West Bengal: Protestors climb atop police barricades, clash with police personnel and break the barricades at Santragachi in Howrah, as they carry out 'Nabanna Abhiyan' march over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

Protestors also dragged the barricades as police resort to lathi charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them. 

 With at least 25 IPS officers overseeing security arrangements in Kolkata Police jurisdiction and over 30 IPS officers leading security forces in Howrah to stop the scheduled 'Nabanna Abhijan' rallies from reaching anywhere close to the state secretariat on Tuesday, the city looks to be bracing for a massive showdown between the two sides. 

 Student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' are set to hold their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally on Tuesday afternoon, despite the administration declaring the event as "illegal and unauthorised".
